A Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport. Navy photo

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker announced that a future Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport will be named in honor of the San Diego seaside community of Point Loma.

The future USNS Point Loma will be the second naval vessel to bear the community’s name. The first was a deep submergence support ship that was decommissioned in 1993.

Currently, eight Navy vessels honor the state of, or a city in, California, including the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego and littoral combat ship USS Coronado.

“It is my honor to recognize the enduring support of the community and residents of Point Loma, who for generations have provided the Navy and Marine Corps with critical support and infrastructure,” said Harker. “So many sailors and Marines have called this community home, and like I, a California native, have seen and felt the support from this community.”

Point Loma has a long-standing naval presence, beginning in 1901 with the establishment of the Naval Coaling Station, La Playa. The current Naval Base Point Loma comprises six installations and provides support for 70 commands.

The future USNS Point Loma will be the last of 15 transports ordered from the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile, AL, where the trimaran variant of the littoral combat ships are also built.

The expeditionary transports are fast catamarans designed for maritime security, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. They can operate in shallow-draft ports and include both a flight deck for helicopter operations and a ramp for vehicles to drive off.