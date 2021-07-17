A Black Hawk helicopter from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. Army photo

Residents of East Alpine and Descanso were advised Saturday of military training in the area scheduled for this week and next that might involve loud noises and military helicopters.

The U.S. Army is scheduled to conduct training exercises on Wednesday in cooperation with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department near the 7800 block of Campbell Ranch Road in Alpine, officials said.

More training is set for July 26.

“This training exercise is not in response to any real-world event,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release. “If you live or work in this area, you may see or hear military helicopters. Do not be alarmed if you hear loud noises. It is only a training exercise.

“The U.S. Army sincerely appreciates the cooperation of the community and local businesses in the vicinity of this training and apologizes for any disturbances it might cause,” the release continued.