Graduation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Marine Corps photo

Due to decreasing COVID-19 cases in San Diego County and elsewhere, a limited number of guests will be allowed to attend in-person graduation festivities at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, it was announced Monday.

Each Marine will now be able to welcome two guests to attend graduation starting April 22. Guests will have to undergo temperature screenings to enter the installation, face coverings will be mandatory, and “strict” social distancing will be expected.

“We are extremely proud to have families return to the depot for graduations,” said Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, the commanding general of MCRD and Western Recruiting Region. “We have completed extensive planning to ensure that families, in a limited number, can safely visit the depot and see their Marines graduate.

“We look forward to welcoming more families in the near future, as more individuals receive the vaccination each day,” he said. “Measured and prudent steps forward will ensure that we continue to protect the entry level training pipeline and begin to safely reopen.”

After graduation, new Marines will also be granted on-base liberty to spend time with their families, with various services open atd the depot, including the command museum, and food and retail sales.

The Marine Corps statement announcing the new graduation protocols urges guests who are actively sick with a cough or fever, or who have recently been in contact with a person who has a suspected case of COVID-19, to reconsider attending.

The graduation will also continue to be available for viewing online, according to the statement.