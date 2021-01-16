2 San Diego Small Businesses Share in $750 Million Cluster of Navy Contracts

Share This Article:

Eight firms, including two San Diego-area small businesses, will share in $750 million worth of contracts for construction, repair and renovation of U.S. Navy waterfront facilities.

The sites fall under the command of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, according to the Department of Defense.

The local businesses receiving contracts are Marathon Construction Corp. of Lakeside and R.E. Staite Engineering Inc. of San Diego.

The other firms are from Napa, San Rafael, Watsonville, Pomona, Seattle and Bremerton, Wash.

Projects covered by the contracts, set to be completed by December 2026, include dredging and disposal, and work on piers, wharves, quay walls, bulkheads, break waters, docks and marinas and sea walls.

Most of the work will be performed in California, while roughly 10% of the projects will take place in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico.

The government received 15 proposals for the contracts.

– Staff reports

