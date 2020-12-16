USO Honors Marine Sgt. McShane, North Island’s Lauren J. Singer as Lifesavers

Share This Article:

Two San Diego-based armed service members have earned their respective military branches’ United Service Organizations Service Member of the Year awards, it was announced Wednesday.

Sgt. Nolan P. McShane — a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton — and Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren J. Singer — a sailor at Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado — will be honored this week for their life-saving efforts this year. Singer will be honored Wednesday by her command, and McShane will receive his award Thursday.

Each year, the USO honors the heroism of junior enlisted service members, E-5 or below, with the USO Service Member of the Year Awards. Service members from each branch of the military are nominated by their command leadership for “performing acts of valor that go above and beyond the call of duty and who embody the standards and values of the Armed Forces and the USO.”

“These men and women have brought great honor to their respective branches of service and to the country. They exemplified bravery and courage in the face of danger and placed service above self,” said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. “Putting the mission first and doing the right thing embody the core values of the USO. We congratulate this year’s honorees for their outstanding contributions and for being a force for good in the world.”

McShane was overseeing a training exercise in Twentynine Palms when a fellow Marine was severely wounded. He controlled the chaos, confirmed tourniquet placement and inspected pressure dressings to help stabilize the wounded Marine before he was evacuated to a hospital. McShane serves with the Marine Corps’ 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion and is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Singer was traveling over the Coronado Bridge when her actions prevented a motorist from taking his own life. Singer serves with the Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14 and is from Williamsburg, Virginia.

“On behalf of the USO, we commend the USO Service Members of the Year for their unwavering commitment to helping others in their time of need,” said Sgt. Maj. Carlton Kent, 16th Sergeant Major of the USMC and member of the USO Board of Governors. “Their selflessness and bravery — not only during the events they were nominated for but also throughout their everyday lives — epitomize what it means to serve. We are grateful for them and for all of our service members who sacrifice so much to protect us.”

— City News Service

