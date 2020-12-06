USS Midway Museum to Close Monday Following State’s Pandemic Order

The USS Midway Museum’s management will close the attraction temporarily beginning Monday due to the state’s regional stay-at-home order, officials said.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
“We will continue to actively monitor the situation and follow the guidance of state and county health officials and hope to reopen as soon as possible,” they explained in a Sunday statement.
Updated information can be found on the USS Midway Museum website and on the museum’s social media channels, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
During the pandemic-related closure, visitors can access the website for virtual tours, children’s activities, a photo gallery of military aircraft and more.
The museum opened in 2004 and in typical years attracts more than a million guests annually. The Midway was home to nearly 250,000 sailors and officers before its decommissioning, after 47 years, in 1992.
– Staff reports
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: