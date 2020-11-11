Socially Distanced Boats, Navy Parachutists Replace Parade for Veterans Day

A boat parade with dozens of watercraft sailed throughout San Diego Bay, Leap Frog parachutist landing on the USS Midway and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter demonstrating a rescue replaced floats, bands and vehicles filled with veterans amid Covid-19 along the waterfront Wednesday.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
Small groups of spectators watched from the Midway Museum, the Embarcadero and harbors along the bay. The watercraft left Shelter Island, went south to the Coronado Bride and back north along Coronado.
A PCF 816 Swift Boat from the Maritime Museum of San Diego, manned by veterans and the Yacht “America” hosting active duty members were among the private boats.
Vintage military planes flew over the bay and the U.S. Coast Guard put on a rescue demonstration in front of the Broadway Pier.
Story continues below
As a county with the third-highest population of veterans in the United States, San Diego County had multiple events planned to honor those who served in the Armed Forces.
To begin the day, Rep. Mike Levin announced the formation of a panel of service members, veterans, and other community leaders who will work together on recommendations to name either an Oceanside or San Diego Department of Veterans Affairs facility after a woman veteran.
“Throughout our nation’s history, women have served and sacrificed for our freedom just like men, but have often gone without the recognition they deserve,” Levin said. “It is past time to rectify that injustice and live up to our responsibility to honor all veterans, including women.”
Veterans Day celebrations across San Diego County included:
• A Veterans Day boat parade hosted by Fleet Week San Diego. The parade provides an opportunity to celebrate the men and women who have served and are currently serving. It will feature boats of all sizes decorated to salute and honor veterans and members of the military.
The parade will take place on San Diego Bay starting at 10 a.m. and proceed from Shelter Island under the skyline of Downtown San Diego and work its way up to the Coronado Bridge where it will cross the Bay and proceed south along the Coronado Shoreline. There will be live demonstrations by the U.S. Coast Guard as well as vintage Aircraft Flyovers and other attractions on the bay.
• The USS Midway Museum held a variety of events, including two precision parachute jumps by the U.S. Navy’s “Leap Frogs” onto the ship’s flight deck at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Along with active-duty Navy SEALS, the parachuting demonstration will include a SEAL veteran.
The Midway also featured an art exhibition on its flight deck by Navy Chief Petty Officer Joe Pisano, San Diego Blood Bank donations, and in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the USS Midway Museum conducted a special broadcast of its “Destination Midway” live webcast series.
• Meals on Wheels San Diego County, a nonprofit organization that supports the independence and well-being of seniors in need by delivering them nutritious meals, made a special delivery to honor an Oceanside veteran,World War II Navy veteran Ed Kruck and thanked him for his service.
• Honor Flight San Diego hosted a “Parade of Honor.” The socially-distanced, no-contact, drive-thru parade through the Kearny Mesa neighborhood is for military veterans of all eras.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: