New Deputy Commander at Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado

The secretary of the Navy and chief of naval operations Monday announced two promotions involving San Diego installations, including the embattled home of the SEALs.

Capt. Donald M. Plummer was selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), and will be assigned as deputy commander, Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado.

Plummer previously served as chief of staff, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, Djibouti, Africa.

NSWC takes in eight Navy SEAL teams, three special boat teams and other supporting commands, totaling about 9,200 personnel, says Wikipedia.

Plummer’s superior will be Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, who replaced Rear Adm. Collin Green in a private change-of-command ceremony Sept. 11. Green moved to Special Operations Command in Florida, where he serves as chief of staff.

Green’s lateral move came in the wake of controversy regarding his handling of the case of Navy SEAL Chief Edward Gallagher.

Meanwhile, Capt. Donald Y. Sze, was selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half).

He will be assigned as deputy commander, Navy Support Command Reserve Component/Marine Corps medical officer, Bethesda, Maryland.

Sze currently serves as fleet surgeon, Navy Reserve Commander Third Fleet Headquarters in San Diego.

Base pay for rear admirals range from $131,994 to $190,289, according to federalpay.org.

