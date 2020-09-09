Navy Helps San Diego Avoid Power Outages During Heatwave

Share This Article:

The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it was again instrumental in helping California avoid power outages during Labor Day weekend’s statewide extreme heat event.

The Navy’s efforts contributed a potential savings of approximately 16 megawatts (MW), keeping the peak load on Sunday under 47,000 MW, and saving enough energy to help prevent rolling blackouts through local neighborhoods and California.

Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Aug. 16 emergency proclamation, the Navy has intermittently been operating locally-based ships off the grid, shifting them from pier-connected shore power to organic shipboard power in an effort to reduce electrical strain on the San Diego grid.

Going into Labor Day weekend, the Governor declared another state of emergency due to the return of extreme heat events.

The Navy recommitted to reducing its electric footprint in San Diego, keeping approximately 22 ships operating on their own power, significantly reducing electrical strain on the grid.

The California Energy Commission was expecting the electric demand on the system over Labor Day weekend to reach an unprecedented high of approximately 49,000 MW, with a potential deficit in capacity on top of other limitations faced with moving power south due to fires and other transmission issues.

