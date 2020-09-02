San Diego’s Favorite Carrier—USS Carl Vinson—to Return Home Wednesday

Share This Article:

America’s most famous operational aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, will return to Naval Air Station North Island on Wednesday following a 17-month overhaul at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

The nuclear-powered supercarrier’s arrival in San Diego is a homecoming for members of the crew whose families opted to remain in San Diego during the ship’s maintenance period.

The warship was upgraded to support the new F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters, while crew quarters were renovated and the hull, rudders and propeller shafts repaired.

The Carl Vinson can carry 65 aircraft and cross 5,000 nautical miles in less than seven days.

The carrier has long been based in San Diego, and is famous for being the ship from which the terrorist Osama Bin Laden was buried at sea in 2011.

