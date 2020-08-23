Overhauled USS Carl Vinson Departs Washington State for San Diego

Share This Article:

America’s most famous operational aircraft carrier left Washington state Sunday after a 17-month overhaul to prepare to return to San Diego.

The USS Carl Vinson, the ship from which terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden was buried at sea, left Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton headed for its traditional home port.

During the planned maintenance at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, the nuclear-powered warship was upgraded to support the new F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. The work also included improvements to combat systems, electrical systems, and crew living spaces, as well as maintenance on the ship’s hull, rudders, and propeller shafts.

Thanks to the work, the Vinson will be the first carrier to deploy with the stealthy new jets, which will eventually replace the F-18 Hornet series.

Prior to departing Bremerton, Vinson conducted extensive COVID-19 prevention measures to ensure the health and safety of its crew while at sea, and to prevent potential spread to their families and the community upon arrival in San Diego.

Upon completion of sea trials and underway training, the Vinson will head to San Diego.

