Procession Planned to Honor Lance Cpl. Marco Barranco, Lost in July Marine Training Accident

The body of a young U.S. Marine, one of nine service members killed during a maritime training mission near San Clemente Island, is scheduled to be brought home Monday to Montebello.

Lance Cpl. Marco Barranco, 21, was in an amphibious troop transport vehicle en route to a waiting ship about 80 miles west of Encinitas. It foundered for unknown reasons at about 5:45 p.m. July 30, according to Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commanding general of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.

The 26-ton vessel from Camp Pendleton went down almost a mile from a beach on the northwest side of the island in water nearly 400 feet deep. Seven service members survived the accident.

The remains of the nine who died were taken to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to be prepared for burial. Barranco’s body is scheduled to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

A procession will leave LAX about 1:45 p.m. en route to Risher Mortuary & Cremation Service in Montebello, according to an official with Honoring Our Fallen.

The procession will travel east on the Century (105) Freeway and north on the Long Beach (710) Freeway, exiting at Olympic Boulevard. It will turn right on Olympic, then left on Garfield Boulevard, right on Whittier Boulevard and arrive at the mortuary, 1316 W. Whittier Blvd.

The public is encouraged to line the route with flags to honor Barranco for his service.

Memorial services are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 29 at the Montebello Veterans Memorial at Montebello City Park, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Barranco’s uncle.

“Marco (known by Andy to everyone) was a kind-hearted person with a lot of love to share,” Jorge Barranco wrote on GoFundMe. “Andy loved his family, loved his parents, loved his neighbors and everyone around him, always willing to help, lend a hand or ear. Andy joined the military with the ambition to make his family and country proud. He wanted to protect his country and make sure that everyone in it was safe.”

Barranco, born and raised in Los Angeles, later moved to Montebello, where he attended high school, according to his uncle.

His survivors include his parents, two sisters, a niece and an unborn nephew.

“Andy wanted for his story to be heard, let’s make some noise for him, let’s have his name known along with those other fallen soldiers, (whose) voices will never be heard,” Barranco said on GoFundMe. “Let us be the ones to speak up for them, because they matter too.”

The page had raised more than $18,000 as of Friday afternoon.

– City News Service

