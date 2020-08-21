Navy Helped Region Avoid Blackouts by Operating Ships on Own Power

Share This Article:

The Navy reported Thursday that it helped San Diego avoid rotating power blackouts during the heat wave by disconnecting 22 ships from shore power.

“In light of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Aug. 16 proclamation of a state of emergency, the Navy began Monday to take locally based ships off the grid, shifting them from pier-connected shore power to organic shipboard power,” the Navy said.

By Tuesday, 22 ships were operating on their own power, significantly reducing the strain on the San Diego electrical grid.

The Navy estimated that by Thursday afternoon the effort had saved almost 3 million kilowatt hours of electricity.

