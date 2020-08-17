Navy Kicks Off Scaled-Down RIMPAC Exercise Amid Worldwide Pandemic

Share This Article:

The Navy kicked off the 27th biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise on Monday, but with a scaled back commitment because of the worldwide pandemic.

The exercise involving 20 ships from 10 participating countries will be held near the Hawaiian Islands through Aug. 31.

“In these challenging times, it is more important than ever that our maritime forces work together to protect vital shipping lanes and ensure freedom of navigation through international waters,” said Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the Pacific Fleet. “The flexible approach to RIMPAC 2020 strikes the right balance between combating future adversaries and the COVID-19 threat.”

In 2018, 25 nations, 46 surface ships, five submarines, 17 land forces and more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel took part in the exercise, traditionally the world’s largest.

This year’s exercise will include multinational anti-submarine warfare, maritime intercept operations, and live-fire training events. However, the traditional in-port cultural events, military exchanges, and amphibious landings will not take place.

