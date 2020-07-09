‘We Absolutely Stopped’ COVID in Tracks: Carrier Roosevelt Back at North Island

By Chris Stone

Share This Article:

While San Diegans fight a culture war over masks and social distancing, the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt won their battle with the coronavirus before docking back home Thursday, according to the carrier’s captain.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“What is being done in society with masks, social distancing and cleaning — those measures absolutely worked,” said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the Roosevelt at North Island Naval Station.

“We absolutely stopped it in its tracks,” he said of the outbreak that forced an early port visit to Guam when more than 1,100 crew members testing positive for COVID-19 with about seven hospitalizations.

More than a half of the 5,000 crew members were quarantined at various locations on Guam until cases were cleared.

Story continues below

The USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Philippine Sea after leaving Guam. Navy photo Family members welcome sailor Valerie Duenez, who returned to San Diego with about 5,000 crew members. Photo by Chris Stone Sailors wave from the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt as it docked back home at North Island Naval Air Station. Photo by Chris Stone Sailors at North Island Naval Air Station wait to tie up the USS Theodore Roosevelt as it returned to port. Photo by Chris Stone The Manchester Grand Hyatt looms in the background as the USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to North Island Naval Air Station. Photo by Chris Stone A Navy wife and her two children wait for Daddy to come off the USS Theodore Roosevelt after a six-month deployment. Photo by Chris Stone Sailors look out of the ship as they wait to join their families at home. Photo by Chris Stone A sailor stretches as crew members were told to take a break while waiting to leave the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo by Chris Stone Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander Carrier Strike Group 9,(center) and Capt. Carlos Sardiello depart the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo by Chris Stone Daniel Wright, air traffic controller first class, praised Capt. Brett Crozier who was removed from duty during the deployment. Photo by Chris Stone USS Theodore Roosevelt Capt. Carlos Sardiello said he was proud of his crew’s tenacity and fortitude amid a difficult deployment. Photo by Chris Stone Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander Carrier Strike Group 9, said “a ton” of information about the coronavirus was learned since more than 1,100 sailors were afflicted. Photo by Chris Stone A sailor finds a place for cell phone reception while gazing off the ship after the docking of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo by Chris Stone More than 5,000 sailors returned to San Diego after a six-month deployment that included a coronavirus outbreak and change of command. Photo by Chris Stone After leaving a “protective bubble,” sailors return to San Diego, which has had a spike in coronavirus cases. Photo by Chris Stone A sailor departs the USS Theodore Roosevelt with a teddy bear gift. Photo by Chris Stone Capt. Carlos Sardiello (center) and Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander Carrier Strike Group 9, (right) speak to reporters after departing the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo by Chris Stone More than 5,000 crew members wearing masks aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt wait for the ship to touch port after a tumultuous six-month deployment. Photo by Chris Stone

One crew member, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Charles Thacker, 41, died April 13 of complications from the virus.

Calling the six-month deployment both “challenging and successful,” Sardiello told reporters morale was high because of teamwork and tenacity during exercises in the Indo-Pacific.

Beating the virus involved extensive cleaning three times a day, bleaching common areas and daily temperature and symptom checks that were documented and tracked, according to Daniel Wright, an air traffic controller first class assigned to the ship.

“We having been living in our own protective bubble for the past 35 days,” Wright said as sailors stepped out into a region that’s recently seen a record number of COVID cases.

Although Wright never tested positive for the virus, he said he was aware of others who lost their senses of taste and smell, a common symptom in milder cases.

The Navy reported that crew member Aviation Electronics Technician Chief Petty Officer Justin Calderone died last week, but the Navy doesn’t believe his passing was virus-related.

Along with the virus outbreak, the crew dealt with the removal of their captain, Brett Crozier.

Wright said of Crozier: “I have nothing but great things to say about his leadership. He brought us to this point and brought us into Guam.”

He said he was grateful for everything Crozier did for the crew and ship “and for getting us the assistance that we needed when it was discovered that the coronavirus was out of our hands and required further assistance.”

Crozier was relieved of command shortly after he sent an email to other Navy commanders urging help with the COVID-19 situation. Its eventual publication in news outlets led then-Navy Secretary Thomas Modly to fire Crozier and state his belief that Crozier purposely shared his email with unauthorized parties.

The Navy upheld Crozier’s firing last month. Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, said the decision against reinstating Crozier had to do with his apparently questionable response to the outbreak, rather than the email.

To foster high morale for the remainder of the deployment, Sardiello said he promoted a social media connection aboard the ship and started a private Facebook page, where members could “share information, share our concerns and show support for each other.”

Other morale boosters included social distancing physical fitness, watching streamed TV shows and playing Bingo, the captain said.

Sardiello said they learned a lot about the virus in the past few months through studies of the effects on crew members and that telemedicine and teledentistry was used in minor cases, so sailors didn’t have to go down to medical rooms.

The Roosevelt sailed over 31,835 nautical miles, supporting dual-carrier operations, expeditionary strike force operations, air defense exercises and joint-service interoperability exercises.

The ship also made a historic port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, only the second time a U.S. aircraft carrier has visited the country since the Vietnam War.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was commissioned in 1986 and will move to a new homeport, Bremerton, Washington, ahead of scheduled maintenance slated for next summer.

Speaking of the ship’s return after six months, Sardiello said, “The crew is incredibly excited to be back here at home to enjoy some downtime.”

With the ship deemed virus-free, families and city residents need not be concerned about ship members spreading the virus, Navy officers said, but crew members have been trained about their social behavior off ship including mask wearing and social distancing.

Not only was the deployment unsettling, but the homecoming also didn’t include the traditional greeting by thousands of family members, waiting with balloons, signs and flowers.

About 11 a.m. Thursday, only a few families waited across the street with signs and balloons.

“We were briefed that this would be a homecoming unlike any we had experienced on previous deployments,” Wright said after stepping onto the dock.

“As I myself manned the rails up on the tower of the ship, it was a sobering feeling seeing that we didn’t have our families out here after we had been gone for so long.”

‘We Absolutely Stopped’ COVID in Tracks: Carrier Roosevelt Back at North Island was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: