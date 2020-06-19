2 Aviators Safe After Jet from USS Theodore Roosevelt Crashes in Philippine Sea

Share This Article:

An F/A-18F Super Hornet flying from the USS Theodore Roosevelt crashed in the Philippine Sea on Thursday, but both the pilot and weapons officer ejected safely.

The Navy issued a brief statement saying “two aviators safely ejected and were quickly recovered by a helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8.”

The statement said the aircraft, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 11, was conducting routine pilot proficiency training.

“Both aviators were assessed by the medical team on board Theodore Roosevelt and are in good condition,” the Navy said.

No further details were released, and the incident remains under investigation.

The San Diego-based aircraft carrier recently resumed deployment after a coronavirus outbreak that forced it to quarantine in Guam.

