3 Wildfires Char Thousands of Acres at Camp Pendleton

A trio of large wildfires continued burning across open terrain on the grounds of Camp Pendleton amid a late-spring heat wave Wednesday, sending plumes of smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no threats to military or civilian structures.

The flames, which began spreading through training areas at the Marine Corps base over the weekend, had charred roughly 8,600 acres by this afternoon, according to Camp Pendleton public affairs.

Military firefighters have been aided by Cal Fire ground and airborne crews in their effort to corral the blazes.

Military training maneuvers sparked the blazes, said John Crook, deputy chief of the Camp Pendleton Fire Department.

— City News Service

