Local Veteran-Focused Nonprofit Names New Chairman, Operations Manager

Retired Marine Corps Capt. Derek Herrera has been appointed chairman of the board of local nonprofit MVPvets — which helps employ veterans at science and medical device companies — it was announced Wednesday.

Herrera has been actively involved as a board member of the nonprofit since early 2019. He succeeds Michael Minogue, the president and CEO of Abiomed. Minogue co-founded MVPvets and will continue to serve as a board member.

Herrera is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and served as a Marine infantry and special operations officer for eight years. In 2014, he was medically retired following a combat injury sustained in Afghanistan.

Since his injury, he has earned a masters degree from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and founded a medical device company, Spinal Singularity. Herrera started Spinal Singularity to develop devices that improve the quality of life for people with spinal injuries.

“I am thrilled to find new ways to support transitioning military veterans. As I left the military I found meaning and purpose in the medical device industry. I am so excited to help veterans make meaningful connections to explore industries that are focused on improving patients’ lives,” Herrera said.

He is joined on the MVPvets leadership team by Victoria Hathaway, new operations manager. Hathaway has spent her career in higher education helping graduate students across colleges and universities achieve their educational and professional goals. She graduated from the student affairs program at UCLA’s Graduate School of Education. She also serves as a volunteer for a veteran-focused nonprofit organization.

“My career has been spent recruiting, supporting, and celebrating student veterans, and I now have the privilege of helping military veterans secure meaningful employment opportunities in a rapidly emerging industry,” Hathaway said.

–City News Service

