Del Mar Caravan Lights Up Rear Adm. Don Shelton on 99th Birthday

By Chris Stone

Share This Article:

In World War II, Doniphan “Don” Shelton helped pioneer aircraft carrier night landings by holding a dustpan and flashlight to illuminate the runway. Seven decades later, motorcycle headlights lit up the retired rear admiral’s 99th birthday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

In the Del Mar hills Friday, dozens of cars carrying friends and members of San Diego Veterans Coalition, American Legion Post 416 and Honor Flight San Diego held signs and honked horns to celebrate the famed veteran.

“Everybody knows my dad, Adm. Shelton, so there’s going to be a lot of people,” said daughter Donna Kacmarcik. “Once the shock wears off, he’s going to love all these people coming by. I think he’s going to be thrilled.”

Afterward, Shelton admitted that at first he was “stumped,” but thought the birthday celebration was “something else… This is great.”

Sitting in a wheelchair in front of his house, Shelton waved an American flag, blew kisses and thanked people for coming by.

His daughter dismissed his wish not to make a “big hullabaloo” about his birthday.

Vehicles were decorated in birthday and Hawaiian themes and drivers waved American flags while a trumpeter played Navy and patriotic songs.

“He’s the most selfless man,” said C.J. Machado, a veteran advocate and photojournalist who organized the birthday surprise.

“He’s the perfect example of the Greatest Generation,” she said. “That’s why it’s important to do this today because he would never ever boast about himself. And he’s accomplished so much for naval aviation.”

Story continues below

Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton waves to friends and family as his daughter, Donna Kacmarcik, applauds him. Photo by Chris Stone Daughter Donna Kacmarcik planned a surprise drive-by party for her father, Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton on his 99th birthday in Del Mar. Photo by Chris Stone A motorcycle contingent leads the drive-by birthday celebration for Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton in De Mar. Photo by Chris Stone A birthday well-wisher (right) extends a congratulations to Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton on his 99th birthday during a parade of cars. Photo by Chris Stone Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton (center) surrounded by family and friends, waves to friends wishing happy birthday. Photo by Chris Stone Friends in dozens of cars passed by Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton’s house in the hills of Del Mar to wish him a happy 99th birthday. Photo by Chris Stone Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton and his daughter, Donna Kacmarcik, watch as friends offers best wishes for his 99th birthday in Del Mar. Photo by Chris Stone Melanie Taitano, secretary of the Honor Flight San Diego board of directors, waves to Shelton as she rides in a truck past his house. Photo by Chris Stone Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton blows a kiss to a well-wisher on his 99th birthday. Photo by Chris Stone Honor Flight San Diego members wished Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton a happy 99th birthday. Photo by Chris Stone A friend offers birthday wishes to Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton from her car on his 99th birthday. Photo by Chris Stone Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton tips his hat as a friend offers best wishes for his 99th birthday in De Mar. Photo by Chris Stone Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton applauds music by trumpeter Corey Wickline of Rancho Bernardo. Photo by Chris Stone. A member of Honor Flight San Diego decorated her car for the drive-by birthday party. Photo by Chris Stone Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton receives birthday wishes from a friend. Photo by Chris Stone Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton’s was surprised and pleased with a birthday celebration by family and friends. Photo by Chris Stone Cars with flags and signs paraded in front of Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton’s home on his 99th birthday. Photo by Chris Stone Reporters interview Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton after a drive-by parade on his 99th birthday. Photo by Chris Stone

Machado also said he is one of 200 veterans honored as a Golden Eagle, a distinction given to early naval aviators who pioneered and provided leadership for the development of the military aviation force.

Born May 22, 1921, in Kansas City, Missouri, Shelton enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1939 and trained at the Naval Training Center in San Diego from August to October of that year.

In his 40 years, 2 months, 27 days, 3 hours in the Navy, he flew 4,000 hours as a combat and test pilot, according to one biography.

He served on the battleships USS New Mexico and USS California. Friday served in combat tours in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War from 1944 to 1969.

In World War II, while serving on the USS St. Louis, Shelton survived four Kamikaze direct hits in the Battle for Leyte Gulf.

His last naval assignment before retiring in 1979 was supervising operations for Project New Life, the processing of 43,000 evacuees and refugees from South Vietnam through Subic Bay.

At Shelton’s 99th birthday celebration, close friend Rolf Ohnstad said he was in absolute awe of Shelton.

He’s one of “the finest naval aviators I’ve ever known,” said the former Navy pilot from Vietnam.

Del Mar Caravan Lights Up Rear Adm. Don Shelton on 99th Birthday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: