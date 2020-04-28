Record 15 Students from Rep. Peters’ District Head to U.S. Military Academies

Share This Article:

Rep. Scott Peters on Tuesday saluted the 15 students from his 52nd Congressional District – a record number – receiving official appointments at the U.S. Air Force, Naval, Military and Merchant Marine Academies.

“I want to congratulate the young men and women in San Diego, and their families, who were accepted to our nation’s prestigious service academies,” Peters, D-San Diego, said of the Class of 2024.

“Military service is so crucial to the continued success and safety of our country. Particularly now, we’re seeing the dedication and bravery that our service members are known best for as they enhance response efforts to combat COVID-19 domestically and uphold their duties abroad.”

These students, first nominated by Peters and service academy board members in January, were selected by their respective academy:

U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.

Alexxis Brown: Westview High School

Asher Ellis: Francis Parker School

Blake Eastman: Serra High School

Holden Brosnan: Cathedral Catholic High School

Isaac Schultz: La Jolla High School

Samuel De La Cruz: The Bishop’s School

Tyler Wheeler: Torrey Pines High School

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point. N.Y.

Grant Gould: Coronado High School

Rigney Herrera: Cathedral Catholic High School

U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

Benjamin Berry: San Diego City College

Gwendolyn Vestal: Del Norte High School

Kate Hartford: La Jolla High School

Nathan Kim: The Cambridge School

U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland

Christie Linnard: The Bishop’s School

Caitlin Fish: Naval Academy Prep School

Peters also thanked members of his service academy nomination committee: Phil Alpert, Nancy Caine, Lou Smith, Jim Zoll, Erik Olson and Dan Snyder.

“The men and women who serve on my service academy nomination committee spent many hours reviewing transcripts, letters of recommendation and interviewing more than 60 students this year to recommend which students would receive a congressional nomination from my office. I value and thank them for their service,” Peters said.

The 52nd District covers much of central San Diego County including Poway, Coronado and large portions of San Diego.

