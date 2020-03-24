Navy Cancels Youth Sports, Some Child Care at San Diego Bases Amid Virus

Share This Article:

Local Navy bases will reduce child care and halt youth sports as stronger health measures take effect Wednesday for children’s and youth programs, the Navy announced Tuesday.

Facilities include Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Point Loma and Naval Base Coronado and Navy-managed child-care facilities and child development centers.

In response to the pandemic, all Navy child-care facilities within Navy Region Southwest were instructed to begin measures including:

All programs/services that are NOT full-time child care (ages 0-12) are canceled/postponed until further notice.

All hourly child care is canceled (unless emergency/mission essential).

All youth sports, youth/teen programs, field trips away from Navy child care facilities are canceled.

No new child-care enrollees are allowed into Navy operated programs (unless emergency/mission essential).

Parents were directed to care for their own children at home if Navy full-time telework agreement during COVID-19 pandemic is executed; parent fees will be waived/space saved.

Parent fees will be waived/space saved for all personnel who elect to voluntarily temporary withdrawal their child for at least two weeks or until May 1.

Installations may request waivers to reduce program operating hours.

Supplemental staffing is required from other programs for increased cleaning/sanitation.

All teacher in-service days are canceled.

Increased handwashing and sanitation practices (cleaning door handles, hard surfaces, etc.)

Minimize visitors (postpone all non-critical facility maintenance, etc.)

Staff shall complete all sign-in/out protocols.

Discontinue family style dining (staff will plate food for children).

Discontinue tooth brushing and use of sensory tables.

“We continue to see a decrease in children coming to Navy child-care facilities in San Diego, but escalating COVID-19 cases across San Diego County has caused considerable child-care concerns from both parents and staff,” said Navy spokesman Brian O’Rourke. “This situation has increased the challenges of maintaining adequate caregiver-to-child ratios in San Diego.”

Other measures will be effective March 25 for Naval Base San Diego and Naval Base Point Loma, and March 26 for Naval Base Coronado:

Based on center capacity, a possible reduction to hours of operation depending on demand signal.

Based on center capacity and staffing levels, child-care access may be limited to single/dual active duty parents, single/dual DoD civilians, and active duty personnel with a working spouse.

In some situations, locations (CDC and school age children programs) will be consolidated, the Navy said. Parents will be notified no less than 24 hours in advance of any changes to their facility, and should check the NavyLifeSW.com website for additional information on their primary child-care facility.

Commanding officers at all bases in Navy Region Southwest are continuing to evaluate their child-care programs and needs, and adjusting their services based on local conditions in coordination with their tenant commands.

“Navy leadership and our Navy medical professionals will continue to monitor the situation,” O’Rourke said. “As the situation progresses, NRSW is postured to implement additional measures as needed in alignment with Dept. of Defense guidance and in coordination with state and local partners should there be an increase in risk to the Fleet, Fighter and Family.”

