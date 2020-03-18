2nd USS Boxer COVID-19 Case; San Diego Navy Bases Tell Moves to Cut Risk

Share This Article:

Another sailor aboard the San Diego-based USS Boxer has tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy announced Wednesday, and Marine Corps and Navy officials instituted emergency protocols to limit the spread of the virus.

The USS Boxer reported its first sailor with the novel coronavirus on Friday. The second sailor works in a different department from the first and Navy officials said there was no indication the two were in close contact on the ship.

The case marks the fifth positive case among naval personnel in the San Diego region.

Both sailors are currently in home isolation.

Southwest Navy Commands announced new measures to protect sailors, civilians and contractors and their families from further spread of the coronavirus.

Among them: All catering functions, special events, golf tournaments, ticket offices and recreational trips are canceled or closed until further notice.

Also beginning immediately, commissaries will begin 100% ID card checks at the entrance of all stores and will revoke the visitor policy.

“These measures are in place to reduce the number of people in stores, support social distancing and minimize crowds,” the Navy said.

Other actions:

Fitness centers and gymnasiums (including swimming pools), bowling centers, recreation centers (community and enlisted), auto skills centers and movie theaters will close.

All Morale, Welfare and Recreation bars will close. Restaurants and quick-service food and beverage outlets will provide to-go orders only. Galley and MWR rations-in-kind operations will remain opening, but will eliminate salad bars and enhance efforts for social distancing.

Child development centers school-age care will remain open. Teen centers, youth sports and hourly child care will be suspended.

Religious services at all installations are suspended until further notice to limit gatherings of more than 10 people in accordance with guidance from President Trump.

Beginning Thursday, “early bird” shopping hours will be eliminated to allow more time for cleaning and restocking.

“Navy leadership and our Navy medical professionals will continue to monitor the situation,” said a statement. “As the situation progresses, Navy Region Southwest is postured to implement additional measures as needed in alignment with Dept. of Defense guidance and in coordination with state and local partners should there be an increase in risk to the Fleet, Fighter and Family.”

A COVID-19 status page can be found on the Navy Region Southwest website.

— City News Service contributed to this report.

