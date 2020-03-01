2 Local Firms Awarded Military Contracts Valued at $25M

Share This Article:

Construction contracts were recently awarded to two San Diego County-based companies for work to be done for the United States Army and Navy.

RQ Construction received an $8.6 million extension on its Navy contract to provide construction services for the Mariner Skills Training Center at Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va. The modification, announced Feb. 28 by the Department of Defense, brings the Carlsbad firm’s total contract amount to $9 million.

RQ Construction will provide “construction services for site work, rough grade, pile caps and grade beams,” according to the DoD. The work is expected to be complete by August 2021.

The DoD also announced Friday that the US Army Corp of Engineers has chose San Diego-based Rore Corp. for a $17.2 million contract to construct a new jet fuel complex at the Air National Guard Base at the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport.

The new air base complex will feature “field erected vertical storage tanks, pump shelter, truck fill stands, offloads, and refueler truck parking, the DoD said. The work is expected to be complete by Feb. 28, 2022.

— Staff report

