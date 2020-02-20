Last Group of Coronavirus Evacuees Leaves Miramar; 1 Patient Still Hospitalized

Share This Article:

After two weeks of quarantine for coronavirus, 63 people were released Thursday from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and the last confirmed case in the county may be resolved, health officials said.

One patient with the respiratory illness was discharged from UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest on Wednesday after multiple tests came back with negative results and the person was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another patient was still in isolation Thursday, but UCSD spokesman Scott LaFee said they had multiple tests come back negative and were waiting for the CDC to “greenlight” that patient’s discharge from the hospital.

The 63 people released Thursday were among 65 passengers who flew into San Diego Feb. 7 after evacuating Wuhan, China — epicenter of the new coronavirus strain known as COVID-19.

More than 200 people were quarantined at one time at the base, with 166 who initially arrived in San Diego Feb. 5 released Tuesday.

The county board of supervisors unanimously reaffirmed and extended a local health emergency declaration Wednesday in response to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Despite the declaration, however, county officials stressed that the risk of contracting the virus locally remains extremely low.

Worldwide, there have been more than 76,000 reported cases of the disease, with more than 2,100 deaths. All but eight of those deaths have occurred in China. There are 15 confirmed cases of the disease in the United States, including one each in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Updated at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

— City News Service

