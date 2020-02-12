San Diego High School Graduate Serving in Israeli Army Injured in Terrorist Attack

Share This Article:

A recent San Diego high school graduate serving in the Israeli army was injured in an apparent terrorist attack in Jerusalem last week.

Ori Hamond, who recently graduated from the San Diego Jewish Academy, was in a group of soldiers heading into Jerusalem’s Old City on Feb. 7 when they were deliberately struck by a car.

Twelve soldiers were injured, one seriously.

Doctors at Hadassah Medical Center described Hamond’s injuries as “moderate” with fractures in his pelvis, ribs and face. He is expected to remain in hospital for several weeks.

Hamond volunteered to joint the Israeli Defense Force on Dec. 1. He was on his way to a swearing-in ceremony at the historic Western Wall when the group was attacked.

