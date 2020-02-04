Share This Article:

A plane from China with American evacuees from the coronavirus outbreak will arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Wednesday morning.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The plane is tentatively scheduled to arrive between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., according to a base official.

The evacuees will be screened by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personnel upon arrival and moved to quarantine on the base, where they will reside for a federally mandated 14-day quarantine in the base’s Consolidated Bachelor’s Quarters, the official said.

During their stay at the base, the evacuees will be provided food, water and other items from the Department of Health and Human Services.

@MCASMiramarCA can now confirm one of the two flights bound for the U.S. from China will be arriving at the air station in the morning of Feb. 5th, tentatively between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. https://t.co/UKZsBeGI3m — MCAS Miramar (@MCASMiramarCA) February 5, 2020

Department of Defense personnel will not have direct contact with any of those returning from China, the base official said.

Miramar is one of four military facilities designated to receive Americans returning from China.

The coronavirus epidemic has claimed over 427 lives and over 21,000 infections have been documented in the the industrial city of Wuhan.

— City News Service

Plane with Americans Fleeing Coronavirus Outbreak Due to Arrive at Miramar Wednesday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: