Company Building Littoral Combat Ships Plans San Diego Job Fair

Austal USA, the company building littoral combat ships and expeditionary fast transports for the Navy, plans a job fair on Saturday to fill positions in San Diego.

The company is currently hiring for a variety of jobs, including welders, ship fitters and preventive maintenance roles. Positions are also available at locations in the Northwest and Southeast United States. A list of current openings is online.

The event on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 155 West 35th Street in National City is free and open to the public.

Austal USA is the American branch of operations for Western Australia-based shipbuilder Austal.

