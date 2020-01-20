USS Lincoln ‘Kept Us From Going to War,’ Rear Admiral Says at North Island

By Ken Stone and Chris Stone

The commander of newly home Carrier Strike Group 12, including the Nimitz-class carrier Lincoln, said Monday that its recent presence in the North Arabian Sea “kept us from going to war with Iran.”

Rear Adm. Michael E. Boyle told reporters at North Island Navy base that the Lincoln’s deterrence effect allowed America to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East — “and you can take that to the bank.”

After saying the Lincoln crew was happy to be home at its new (and former) port, he declared: “If anybody tells you that the carrier is no longer relevant or no longer needed, they need to have their head examined.”

Boyle said that if Iran had decided to continue to escalate in the wake of the U.S. airstrike that killed its top general , “they did that with the knowledge that just over the horizon was Abraham Lincoln. And the firepower that comes with this ship, the air wing and its strike group.”

Central Command having response options during the strike group’s seven months in the area was a credible deterrent, he said.

“Of course, we [were] on the edge of our seat — we’ve got an unknown adversary,” he said. We don’t know exactly what they’re going to do.”

But he said the group’s training and dedication “got has us in a great spot to take on all comers.”

He and the Lincoln’s commanding officer also defended the longest deployment since Vietnam — and the longest ever by a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

“But the reality is — in the world today — we’re going to put an aircraft carrier wherever we need to put an aircraft carrier, and we’re going to leave them there as long as we need to leave them there,” Boyle said.

He acknowledged the 294-day deployment was hard on sailors and their families.

But “they were able to work themselves through that,” Boyle said on the dock before nearly 6,000 sailors disembarked. “We stayed after that by being transparent with the crew and let them know exactly what we knew.”

He said that as the Lincoln passed the USS Midway, now a docked museum, “we looked over and said: There’s the record holder. We’re right behind her.” (The Midway was out for 327 days in 1973, the Vietnam era.)

Capt. Walter M. Slaughter — commanding officer of the Lincoln, which served in the Pacific Fleet from 1990 to 2011 — parried several questions about the long deployment.

He said the crew knew its mission and took it in stride.

“I won’t say they liked it, but they get it,” he said. “And we did our job. And they did it well.”

Boyle said this long deployment wouldn’t be the “measure” in the future.

“But it’s the nature of the world,” he said, “and we’ve got to be ready to do whatever the Navy and the nation needs us to do. And this particular time out they needed us to stay on station for as long as we did, which was just shy of 10 months.”

Slaughter was asked what he’d tell family members of the crews.

“We cannot do it without your support,” he said. “I’ve said it over and over, and the families know this, we can’t thank them enough for their support. They are the ones that enable us to do our job. And it’s their support back home, it really pushes us through. I would just say: Thank you.”

A reporter noted how good the ship looked as compared to the carrier Roosevelt that left on Friday.

“That’s a testament to the Lincoln Nation and the young men and women that take good care of the ship,” said Slaughter, the skipper. “We’re in as good a shape today as we were when we left Norfolk on April 1st.”

