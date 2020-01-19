USS Abraham Lincoln to Arrive in San Diego Monday After Around-the-World Cruise

Share This Article:

The USS Abraham Lincoln will arrive in its new home port of San Diego on Monday following a 10-month deployment and around-the-world cruise.

The nuclear-powered supercarrier, its air wing and accompanying destroyer squadron will arrive at Naval Air Station North Island to end a deployment that began April 1 in Norfolk.

During its around-the-world deployment, the Abraham Lincoln navigated over 64,000 nautical miles and completed multiple strait and choke point transits, including the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Bab-el Mandeb, the Strait of Hormuz, the Strait of Malacca, and the Surigao Strait.

During the deployment, the carrier’s strike group conducted combat sorties in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan and Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. The group also participated in numerous interoperability and partnership-building exercises with sister services and allied navies.

The 294-day deployment was the longest carrier deployment in the post-Cold War era.

The Lincoln arrives three days after the USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group departed for the Indo-Pacific region.

