USS Carl Vinson to Return to San Diego Following Year-and-a-Half Overhaul

USS Carl Vinson leaves San Diego
The USS Carl Vinson leaves San Diego for deployment in 2018. Navy photo

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson will return to San Diego in August following a year-and-a-half overhaul.

Rep. Scott Peters tweeted Wednesday that the ship will return to its home port of San Diego on Aug. 1.

“Thrilled to welcome CVN 70 and all her sailors and their families back to our city!” Peters said.

The 38-year-old carrier — the third oldest in the fleet — entered a dry dock in the Puget Sound area last February for planned repairs and modernization.

The carrier is noteworthy as the ship from which the body of terrorist Osama Bin Laden was buried at sea in 2011.

Upon its first deployment following return to San Diego, the Carl Vinson will reportedly be the first carrier to be equipped with the Navy’s version of the F-35 Lighting II stealth jets.

