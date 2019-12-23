Navy Launches Website to Track Massive NAVWAR Site Redevelopment

Share This Article:

The Navy on Monday introduced a public website to track redevelopment of its 70-acre Old Town site into a state-of-the-art cyber-security installation and possible transit hub.

“The Navy is committed to robust public outreach and encourages all members of the public to participate in this project,” the Navy said. “Our new website is just the first step in that effort.”

In September, former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer signed a formal agreement with the San Diego Association of Governments to revamp the Naval Base Point Loma Old Town Complex, potentially including a new transit hub with a connection to San Diego International Airport.

The complex is currently home to Naval cybersecurity and information teams, including the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command. More than 5,000 personnel currently work in the World War II-era bomber plant, using it for lab and storage space.

The transit hub, which as been dubbed “Grand Central,” would connect the nearby trolley and commuter rail lines with a new line to the airport.

The public website, which includes registration for email updates, is at www.navwar-revitalization.com.

