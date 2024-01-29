Completed ghost bike re-installation. Photo By Circulate San Diego

A memorial ‘ghost bike’ for a cyclist killed in 2021 was destroyed by fire on Jan. 5, but thanks to the San Diego cycling community and his widow, a replacement memorial was installed Sunday.

Matt Keenan was killed at the age of 42 by a wrong-way driver while he was riding on Camino Del Rio South in San Diego.

A ghost bike — a common a memorial to cyclists killed in traffic violence like Keenan — was installed at the location where he was killed, said Will Moore of Circulate San Diego. On Jan. 5, someone set fire to Keenan’s memorial ghost bike and destroyed it.

Multiple organizations and individuals donated to Keenan’s wife, Laura, for a replacement bike, assistance in preparing and installing the ghost bike, and support for fundraising efforts.

On Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 2100 Camino del Rio South, Laura and allies from the cycling community joined together to install a new ghost bike memorial and banner for Keenan.

The replacement memorial was donated and prepared by San Diego Bicycle Collective, with support from Families for Safe Streets San Diego, Bike SD, San Diego County Bicycle Coalition and Circulate San Diego, Moore said.

“I’m so grateful to have Matt’s ghost bike memorial replaced and for all the community support today,” Laura told the group of cyclists. “The most fitting memorial would be for San Diego to fully commit to implementing the promise of vision zero so this street — and so many others — are made safe. Being here today is a reminder of how dangerous this street is and how preventable Matt’s death was. We shouldn’t have to worry about protecting these traffic death memorials because our loved ones should still be alive.”

–City News Service