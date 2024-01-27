Water floods onto the eastbound Interstate 8 lanes after a water main burst. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County will open an assistance center to flood victims starting Sunday for residents who were heavily impacted by Monday’s storm, officials said Saturday.

Services will be available at the Spring Valley Library at 836 Kempton St. Flood victims can walk in without an appointment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, according to San Diego County officials.

Affected residents can learn about debris and household waste removal, erosion control, rebuilding permits and how to replace vital records. Employees from Medi-Cal, CalFresh and CalWORKs will also be there to assist.

County officials advise before attempting to clean up after a storm to visit the recovery page at AlertSanDiego.org for tips on documenting damage. Officials said this will help in submitting costs and claims to insurance companies.

In addition, health and safety information will be available at the center to county residents regarding high water damage.

–City News Service