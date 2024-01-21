Rain in Vista on Saturday. Photo by Ken Stone

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said it expects rain to continue through Monday across the San Diego region before drier weather arrives on Tuesday.

“Showers will continue through the day, most widespread in the morning,” the agency said. “Heavier rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms will follow for Monday, turning to showers Monday night.

The showers will taper off from north to south on Tuesday, followed by dry and warmer weather through next weekend.

Highs on Sunday will be 62 to 65 along the coast, around 62 in the western valleys, 54 to 59 near the foothills, 48 to 54 in the mountains, and 67 to 71 in the deserts.

A the beaches, a west swell from 270 degrees with a period of 12-14 seconds will peak Sunday morning surf of 5-8 feet in San Diego County.