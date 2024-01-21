Flooding in the Tijuana River Valley in 2023. File photo courtesy OnScene.TV

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for San Diego County on Monday amid a forecast of heavy rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms through the afternoon.

The flood watch goes into effect at 9 a.m. and continues until the evening.

“A low-pressure system will move inland through southern California and northern Baja today,” the agency said. “Precipitation will become more widespread and heavier this morning and continue into this afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms.”

Rainfall is expected to range from around one inch near the coast to 2 inches in the mountains with around one-half inch in the deserts. Wind gusts could hit 40 mph along the coast by the afternoon.

Highs on Monday will be around 61 along the coast and in the valleys, 54 to 58 near the foothills, 48 to 53 in the mountains and around 60 in the deserts.

Updated at 7:40 a.m., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024