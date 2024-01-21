San Diego Fire-Rescue Department logo. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Firefighters were battling a structure fire that broke out at an apartment building in San Diego Sunday.

Units were dispatched at 12:10 p.m. Sunday and arrived a few minutes later to 4135 54th Place, near Will C. Crawford Senior High School, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 29 personnel were assigned to the fire, including two trucks, four engines and one medic, fire officials said.

No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.