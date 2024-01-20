San Elijo Lagoon. Photo by Merrie Monteagudo

Living in San Diego means that you’re never too far from a beach or a coastline and in North County, some of the most enjoyable hiking trails can be found right near the water.

San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve and Nature Center offers several hiking opportunities for ecotourists of all abilities.

The 979-acre reserve is one of San Diego’s largest wetlands and features a primarily shallow water estuary formed where two creeks meet the ocean.

The 0.75-mile Nature Center Loop Trail is maintained by the county of San Diego and is the County’s first ADA-accessible trail. Hikers will start on a dirt path that leads past the estuary.

The estuary has abundant local wildlife, including Great Blue Heron, Osprey, Pygmy Blue Butterflies and Great Egrets.

The plant population is also very diverse, ranging from Arroyo Willow and Black Sage to Prickly Pear Cactus and Wild Cucumber. Several informational signs educate visitors about the local environment.

Once you’re done with the short, easy loop trail, you may want to do more and the reserve has a seven-mile network of trails, including the popular and photo-worthy Annie’s Canyon Trail.

There are a couple of paved bridges that take you over the estuary. The trails feature little elevation, and there are benches scattered throughout if you need a break. There is no shade on most of the trails but because you are close to the coast, there’s a good breeze. Note that some of the trails might be flooded or muddy, so check with the Park Rangers.

The reserve is easily found off Interstate 5. Limited parking is available at the Nature Center, but there is overflow parking in a lot across the road. And once you’re done, you can drive over to nearby Cardiff State Beach to dine or wander around the coastline.

For more information, visit www.sdparks.org.

Highlights: The Nature Center is a great place to start to educate yourself about the reserve. But it also offers a terrific, expansive outlook of the lagoon from the second floor viewing deck. The deck also has picnic tables perfect for family picnics or snack breaks.

Although he was raised in the concrete canyons of New York, Luis loves to hike and enjoy the outdoors. He has hiked in the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Zion National Park and the Oregon Coast among many other locations. If you have any hikes you’d like to recommend, let us know at luism@timesofsandiego.com.