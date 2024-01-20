A rainy day in La Jolla Shores. File photo by Chris Stone

The National Weather Service office in San Diego forecasts a cloudy weekend with the chance of rain increasing and high surf building along the coast.

“Rain will develop on Saturday from west to east. The heaviest rainfall will be Saturday

afternoon and evening, then tapering to scattered showers Saturday night and continuing

on Sunday,” the agency said.

The chance of measurable precipitation will range from 50% to 70%, except in the deserts, where it will be only 20%.

Highs Saturday will be around 65 along the coast and in the western valleys, 58 to 63 near the

foothills, 53 to 62 in the mountains and 71 to 74 in the deserts.

At the beaches, a west swell of 5-7 feet from 270 degrees with a period of 12-14 seconds will build Saturday, generating surf of 5-8 feet in San Diego County. Minor flooding is possible during the high tides on Sunday.