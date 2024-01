An entrance to Route 125 near the border. Courtesy of SANDAG

Caltrans maintenance crews will close all eastbound lanes of State Route 94 at State Route 125 on Saturday from 4-10 a.m. for bridge maintenance.

Eastbound SR-94 motorists may take northbound SR-125 and exit at Lemon Avenue, turn left to southbound SR-125, exit at Spring Street and turn left to eastbound SR-94, a statement from the state transportation agency read.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.