A San Diego Rescue Mission mobile shower’ the mission received a new grant, part of $2.7 million in local funding.. Photo by Julie Pendray

Alliance Healthcare Foundation on Thursday announced 34 San Diego County organizations that will receive grant funding to booster underserved and marginalized communities.

The three-year awards, from the foundation’s 2024 Mission Support program, ranges from $25,000 to $30,000 per year for each recipient.

Organizations may use the funds in “any way that best meets the most pressing needs of the clients they serve,” according to a statement from Alliance. The grant funding amounts to $900,000 per year with a total of $2.7 million to be expended over three years.

“We prioritize our Mission Support grant funding in communities with the greatest social and health inequities and with grantee partners whose efforts are led or informed by the communities they serve,” said Barbara Orozco-Valdivia, vice president of programs and community partnerships.

The organization, she added, was “grounded in racial disparity data throughout our grant and decision-making evaluations.”

The grantees represent a variety of local communities, including San Diego and San Marcos. They provide a range of services, including education and health care support, for a range of constituencies, from youth to LGBTQ communities along with seniors and those without shelter

The agencies include Serving Seniors, Chicano Federation of San Diego, Monarch Schools, San Diego Rescue Mission and Bayside Community Center.

– City News Service