Devin is the pet of the week at your Rancho Coastal Humane Society, a 2-year-old, 47-pound, male, Husky mix.

Devin was a stray in the Imperial Valley and when nobody reclaimed him, he was transferred to Rancho Coastal Humane Society through Friends of County Animal Shelters. He’s an outgoing, active, young dog who loves to cuddle.



He has an outgoing personality and would be perfect for someone looking for an active and fun-loving pup. Devin will benefit from training, including “four on the floor.” That means he doesn’t get attention while jumping;oOnly when all four paws are on the floor.

The $145 adoption fee for Devin includes medical exam, neuter, up to date vaccinations, registered microchip, and a one-year license if his new home is in the jurisdiction of San Diego Humane Society.



For information about adoption or the foster-to-adopt program visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas, call 760-753-6413, or log on to www.SDpets.org. Open 11 to 4 Friday through Monday, and by appointment Wednesday and Thursday.