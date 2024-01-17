A San Diego County Animal Services vehicle. Courtesy of the county

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services says it is at a critical stage of overcrowding at dog shelters and residents were being asked to adopt or foster to help with the nationwide crisis.

“More dogs are being brought into animal shelters and are not being reclaimed or adopted,” said Kelly Campbell, Director of County Animal Services.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the North Shelter at 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad will be open to the media to a play yard to show off some of the dogs available for adoption or foster.

–City News Service