The Randy’s Donuts in San Diego is located in Serra Mesa. Photo via @brendan_p_mcc X

Randy’s Donuts, a well-loved bakery chain with a location in Serra Mesa, announced Monday that it is expanding its classic menu of handcrafted donuts and coffee to include a new selection of beverages.

Randy’s — known for its landmark giant rooftop donut shop in Los Angeles — unveiled a new selection of coffee, boba, milkshakes, and chilled and frozen beverages available at that original Inglewood location as well as all other shops in Southern California and Las Vegas.

Legendary Randy’s Donuts Sets Arrival Date in San Diego https://t.co/fm9GZWwiob — Eater San Diego (@EaterSanDiego) April 18, 2023

“Randy’s Donuts has been serving delicious donuts and coffee for over 70 years,” Randy’s Donuts Owner Mark Kelegian said.

“Now, with our expanded range of specialty coffees, vibrant refreshers, indulgent milkshakes, and popular boba, we’re elevating the everyday joy of little treats to something truly iconic,” he continued. “It’s all about celebrating those small, sweet moments in life, much like our famous 40-foot rooftop donut has become a symbol of joy in the heart of Southern California.”

New menu items include: a Maple Cream Iced Coffee, Butter Crumb Latte, Sea Salt Caramel Frappe, all made with Randy’s Roast; authentic boba drinks made with all natural syrups and powder teas; a Pina Colada Refresher and Orange Creamsicle Lemonade, available iced or frozen; and milkshakes made with premium hand scooped ice cream.

Randy’s is self-proclaimed “the most iconic and recognized donut shop in the world” with locations also in Orange County, the Philippines, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

City News Service contributed to this article.