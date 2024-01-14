A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

Caltrans crews will place one-way traffic control on state Route 76 beginning Monday in Pauma Valley.

The work, to remove some existing rumble strips and perform other pavement improvements, will take place between Rincon Springs Road and Pauma Rancho Road from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday this week, weather permitting.

Motorists should anticipate delays of 15–20 minutes in the area.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.

