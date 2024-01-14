A snowy egret drops by for a shoreline snack at Harbor Beach in Oceanside. Photo via @CityofOceanside Twitter

A storm system passing to the northeast will generate gusty west winds over the mountains, deserts and parts of the coastal waters through late Sunday afternoon.

The marine layer will rebuild Monday with periods of both low and high clouds, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego County.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be warmer as a ridge builds over the West Coast, NWS said.

High temperatures Monday are forecast around 62 to 65 near the coast, 66 inland, 65 to 70 in the western valleys, 58 to 65 in the mountains and 69 to 73 in the deserts, according to meteorologists.

Another round of gusty winds for the mountains and deserts is forecast Wednesday with slightly cooler conditions west of the mountains. Otherwise, fair weather with temperatures mostly near to slightly above normal expected for much of this week.