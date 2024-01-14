Photo courtesy of Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice returns to San Diego’s Pechanga Arena this week with an all new show, featuring the stories of “Frozen” and “Encanto.”

The show, which runs from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, will feature the stories and songs of the popular movies, along with ice skating and aerial acrobatics. Aside from character favorites such as Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family, audiences can also expect appearances from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.

Family-friendly tickets start at just $20 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to disneyonice.com.

