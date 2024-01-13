Sailing on a windy day. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A wind advisory and a small craft advisory will be in effect this weekend for San Diego County, with gusts up to 55 mph expected in some parts of the county and slightly rough sailing waters, forecasters said Saturday.

The wind advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, and includes San Diego deserts and mountains.

The small craft advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday for waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border, extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out to San Clemente Island, with ocean-surface winds up to 25 knots.

Sunday’s San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet, with a west swell from 270 degrees.

Downtown San Diego is expected to be mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low 60s.

Dusty winds are expected Sunday in the desert areas, with highs in the upper 60s throughout the week. Moderate winds and a chance of showers are expected in the mountains, with partly cloudy conditions and highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected next week, with daytime temperatures hitting the mid-60s. Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

–City News Service