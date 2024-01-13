The statue of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo at San Diego’s Cabrillo National Monument, which sports one of the region’s top views. Photo credit: T. Jordan, nps.gov

The visitor center at Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma reopened to the public Saturday after three months of restoration work.

The visitor center serves more than one million people a year who come to see the views of San Diego Bay and beyond.

The building was closed to remove skylights that were added in the 1980s, replace roofing with materials that more closely match the original, and replace the interior tile floor.

“The view building is crucial to serving the public,” said Jodi Bailey, acting superintendent at the monument. “It plays a pivotal role in connecting visitors with park resources by offering a welcoming space for education, orientation and inspiration.”

The historic lighthouse at the monument is also being restored, with work expected to be completed Jan. 19.

The monument commemorates the 1542 landing of Spanish explorer Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, the first European to set foot on what is now the West Coast of the United States.