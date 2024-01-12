Residents and visitors that typically access the beach via the switchback trail are prohibited from using the trail until both the landslide monitoring is complete and access is granted again by the City of Encinitas. Photo courtesy city of Encinitas

On Jan. 10 the northern section of the existing natural historic landslide at Beacon’s Beach was reactivated and moved downslope to the west.

The movement created several visible cracks in the slope and damage to the access trail.

In the past, the city has performed repairs to the trail but currently, the beach access trail is temporarily closed and the beach area around the trail is also shuttered until further notice.

Residents and visitors should not breach the current fence or enter this unsafe area. The parking lot will remain open but may be closed if conditions worsen. The city will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

