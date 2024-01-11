Strong winds and 7.2- foot King Tides energized the waves and wildlife Thursday morning at La Jolla Cove. Bundled-up sightseers enjoyed the show.

High tides continue Friday morning with a repeat of a projected 7.2 tide, which corresponds with a new moon. It peaks at 9:04 a.m. Low tide at -1.7 feet occurs at 4:21 p.m.

The tide remains high Saturday morning, cresting at 6.9 feet at 9:49.

The last King Tides of the winter will be Feb. 8, 9 and 10 with tides up to 7.1 feet.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a frost warning for parts of the region, including San Diego valleys. as overnight temperatures dip into the 30s.